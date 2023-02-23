Veera Simha Reddy to Varisu: South films to watch this week on OTT platforms

It's the last week of February and the entertainment is not going to stop. Several interesting and blockbuster films are releasing this week and it's going to be a non-stop entertainment weekend for the movie buffs. Three Sankranti blockbusters hit Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu aka Varasudu are finally on digital streaming sites. Other than that, a few latest Tamil and Malayalam films have been released on OTT as well. This week many interesting movies in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada were released and you should definitely check them out. Well, if you have missed watching any latest movies in theatres, do not worry, OTT platforms have got you sorted.

Take a look at South movies releasing this week on OTT platforms: Veera Simha Reddy Nandamuri Balakrishna's recent blockbuster Veera Simha Reddy, which was released in theaters for Sankranthi, is finally gearing up for OTT release. The film is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform, Hotstar +Disney. The Telugu film was hailed for Balakrishna's mass elements, upbeat songs, and dialogues. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Shruti Haasan is the female lead and Kannada star Duniya Vijay is the antagonist in the drama. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, Lal, Chandrika Ravi, and P. Ravi Shankar are also part of the film. Bankrolled by the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, S Thaman composed the music.

Varisu Thalapathy Vijay's family entertainer Varisu, which was also released in Telugu as Varasudu, is out on OTT. The blockbuster film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Videos from February 22. It is a family drama, a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. Vamshi Paidipally directed the Tamil drama with R Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish playing ancillary roles, along with the rest. The film became a huge hit at the box office and collected over 250 crores worldwide.



Waltair Veerayya Chiranjeevi's blockbuster entertainer Waltair Veerayya, which was released for Sankranthi is out on the OTT platform. The film is available for streaming from Monday, February 27 on Netflix. The audience can watch the films in Telugu and Hindi. Waltair Veerayya has become a box office success in Telugu states, and it recently completed a 25-day run in Telugu cinemas. Directed by Bobby, Shruti Haasan is the female and Ravi Teja played a crucial role.

Michael Another much-awaited OTT release of the week is Michael featuring Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi. The pan-Indian film will be available to watch on the OTT platform, Aha from February 24. The maiden Pan India film of the star directed by Ranjit Jeykodi also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and others in key roles. Set in the 1990s, it is a gangster drama about Michael, a youngster, who wants to take over the underworld but falls in love with a girl in the middle of this chaos. The action film impressed the audiences and is definitely worth watching this week.

Kranti Darshan aka D Boss' recent blockbuster hit Kranti has finally been released on the OTT platform. The Kannada film is available for streaming on Netflix this week. Made under the direction of filmmaker V. Harikrishna. This commercial entertainer released on January 26 has raced away to the 100-crore club. Kranti's star cast includes Rachita Ram, V Ravichandran, Sumalatha, Samyuktha Hornad, and Sadhu Kokila. When a successful businessman revisits his childhood Government School an unfortunate event occurs. This causes him to look deeper into the issue which reveals corruption and many criminal schemes.

Thankam The Malayalam film Thankam, which features Biju Menon and Vineeth Sreenivasan in lead roles, has arrived on the OTT platform. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video after being released on February 20. The name ‘Thankam’ means ‘gold’, and the plot heavily relies on the valuable metal. The film is produced by Fahadh Faasil's Faasil and Friends in association with the renowned Bhavana Studios. Aparna Balamurli, Girish Kulkarni, Anshuman Joshi, and Vineeth Thattil are among the actors who appear in the movie.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Malayalam film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam starring Megastar Mammootty is out on OTT as well this week. The film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix from tonight. The bilingual drama, also in Tamil, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, stars Mammootty, Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian and Ashokan. It was released in cinemas this January and earned great reviews from audiences for the megastar's performance. The movie, which features Mammootty in the role of a theatre artiste named James, who suddenly wakes up after a siesta and begins to behave like a Tamilian named Sundaram, who had reportedly gone missing and was presumed dead. If you are a fan of Mammootty, do not miss watching this film. He is a treat to watch.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hansika Motwani on being away from Bollywood and what she 'hates' about Sohael Kathuriya