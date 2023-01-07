Veera Simha Reddy trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni team up for a power-packed entertainer

Veera Simha Reddy , the mass entertainer which features senior Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role, is gearing up for a Sankranthi 2023 release. Ahead of the big release, the makers of the much-awaited project revealed the highly anticipated official trailer on social media. The power-packed trailer of Veera Simha Reddy hints that the Gopichand Malineni directorial is going to be a complete treat for both the die-hard fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna and audiences who love to watch a complete entertainment package during the festive season.

The well-packed trailer of Veera Simha Reddy revolves around its titular character, a powerful man who is born in Pulicharla, studied in Anantapur, and is now the most-respected, God-like figure of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Though the trailer is high on action sequences and mass elements like lengthy monologues and dance numbers, it also shows that the much-awaited film will have a strong emotional core. The trailer begins with the leading man Nandamuri Balakrishna delivering a powerful dialogue, and this scene is enough to describe how intense his character is. Surprisingly, Balakrishna also appears in a younger and stylish avatar in the trailer, thus hinting towards the possibilities for yet another double role.

About the trailer

The official trailer of Veera Simha Reddy also suggests that the Gopichand Malineni directorial is a tribute to Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is one of the biggest superstar Telugu cinema has ever had. The famous slogan 'Jai Balayya' which is used in all recent films of the senior actor, makes a comeback in the trailer of this film as well. The filmmaker clearly intends to deliver a complete mass entertainer which has the elements of romance and family sentiments, which will make it a perfect choice for the common audiences to watch with families, this Sankranti.

Shruti Haasan, the leading lady is seen shaking legs with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the song numbers and also scores with an emotional scene. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay appear as the antagonists in the film, which features Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and others in the supporting roles. Rishi Punjabi has done a decent job with the cinematography, wherein S Thaman’s background score will definitely give goosebumps to the masses. Navin Nooli is handling editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Ram-Lakshman duo and Venkat have handled the stunt choreography. Veera Simha Reddy is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.