Veeram actor Suhail Chandhok tests positive for COVID-19 with Omicron variant

Amid growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country, many members of film fraternity have reported being infected by the deadly Coronavirus. Latest to join the list is television presenter and commentator Suhail Chandhok who has tested positive for Omicron variant of the virus.

Sharing pictures of his swab test, the actor posted on Twitter, "Be careful what you wish for. My New Year wish a few days ago: Here's to plenty of positivity, constant learning etc... #Omicron: Here's some positivity to start 2022. Some annoying symptoms but ok so far & hopefully back in the Commentary box soon. #StaySafe #Covid_19". Recently, filmmaker Arun Vaidhyanathan also tested positive for the Omicron variant. However, he has now recovered from the virus.

Suhail Chandhok had shared screen space with Ajith in 2014 flick, Veeram directed by Siva. He played one of Ajith's four brothers in the film. The film also stared Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. The project was remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu and in Kannada as Odeya. Meanwhile, this has been Suhail Chandhok’s only project in the film industry.

Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar had also tested positive for the virus in Dubai. Also, actor and comedian Vadivelu tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. He had to be admitted to a hospital. However, he has recovered now and was discharged from the hospital recently.

