Veeramae Vaagai Soodum Movie Review: Vishal's cop drama entertains in bits and pieces with a thrilling plot

Title: Veeramae Vaagai Soodum

Cast: Vishal, Dimple Hayathi, Yogi Babu

Director: Thu Pa Saravanan

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, a Tamil film, starring Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles hit the screens on Friday and is receiving good responses from the audiences. Here’s our review.

Porus (Vishal) is an easy-going guy who wants to serve India by joining the police force and dreams of becoming a cop. He falls in love with a girl called Mythili (Dimple Hayathi). For him, his life is all about his dreams, love, and family. On one unfortunate day, his sister Dwaraka falls prey to a youngster and he starts harassing her. It is time for him to protect Dwaraka but in this process, he comes to know that she was murdered. As he is someone who wants to become a cop, the hero starts investigating the case in his own way. Soon, a bunch of murders come to light and Porus comes to know that politics is involved, and is the reason for these murders. Now how will he manage to bring the culprits into light forms the crux of the story.

Veerame Vaagai Soodum is a crime thriller. It is similar to stories that we have seen and heard in various films already. But this one is quite different as the director made sure to write it in an interesting way. Though it seems to be a routine crime story in the beginning, once politics and politicians enter the scene, the story takes a lot of unexpected twists and turns. The interval comes with a bunch of murders coming together and connecting at one point. The second half is all about revealing the culprit behind all the crimes that happen. This shows the level that politicians can stoop to in order to keep themselves safe and earn name and fame in society.

Vishal is known for playing such intense roles now. As usual, he got into the skin of his character and he has outdone his performance this time as well. He will bring that adrenaline rush to the audience with his action. Dimple Hayathi is nothing but a glamour quotient in this film. She really doesn’t have much to do except to add a romantic angle to Vishal’s role. Raveena Ravi and Tulasi play Vishal’s sister and mother respectively in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music is enough to keep up the thrilling element of the film. Kevin’s camera work is good enough. Director Thu Pa Saravanan needs an appreciation here. He definitely came up with a good story and with the good cast that elevated the story, he has done a great job.

Vishal’s performance, good story, some thrilling elements and the second half are the plus points of the film while the beginning scenes of the film and a bit of routine plot are the negative elements of this crime thriller.