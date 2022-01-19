Veeramae Vaagai Soodum trailer out: Vishal starrer thriller is a full entertainer, high on drama & suspense

The power-packed trailer of actor Vishal starrer Veeramae Vaagai Soodum has been released today. The almost 3 minutes video gives an insight into what appears to be a promising thriller. The clip incorporates a range of emotions from action, to suspense, to drama. After looking at the trailer it seems like actor Varun is all set to deliver yet another gripping entertainer which will glue the audiences to the theatre seats.

As the title suggests, Vishal plays the role of a common man. The trailer starts with the actor narrating an interesting crime story. While the actor does not find any fault in the justifiable homicide, he announces a fight against the powerful people who are responsible for destroying commoners.

Check out the trailer below:

Meanwhile, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has launched the trailer on his Twitter page and wished Vishal and his team great success. Just like the teaser, the trailer of the film is also loaded with action sequences. Earlier today, Vishal has taken to Twitter and informed the fans that this trailer is going to be released today. He wrote, “Get ready to witness the action-packed #VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum & #Saamanyudu trailer.”

The action-drama flick has been helmed by debutant director Thu Pa Saravanan. Dimple Hayathi will be the female lead in the film alongside Vishal. Besides these two, the film will also star Yogi Babu, G. Marimuthu, Baburaj, and V. I. S. Jayapalan. The project has been financed by Vishal himself under the banner of Vishal Film Factory. The Telugu version of the film is titled Saamanyudu.