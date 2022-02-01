Veerame Vaagai Soodum makers releases sneak peek of the film

Buoyed by the remarkable response to their film's trailer, the team of director Thu Pa Saravanan's action entertainer 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum', featuring Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead, has now released a sneak peek video of the film on YouTube.

The 155-second long clip shows Vishal going to a bar in search of a man called 'Maari'. However, he is misled by those present there. Eventually, a thrilling fight breaks out.

Vishal plays a cop who thinks out of the box in the film, which is to hit screens on February 4.

Already, the trailer had led many to believe that the film will provide a feast to action lovers. Now, the sneak peak clip has only gone on to strengthen that belief with over 32,000 giving the video a thumbs up sign on YouTube.

Apart from Vishal and Dimple Hayathi, the film also features Yogi Babu, Marimuthu, Thulasi, Kavitha Bharathi, R.N.R. Manohar, Mariam George, and Maha Gandhi in important roles.

Also Read: Vishal OPENS UP on his Hindi debut: It is going to be a different experience for me