Veerame Vaagai Soodum: Vishal shares the FIRST LOOK and title of Vishal 31 on his birthday

The much-awaited first look and title of Vishal 31 is finally out. On his 44th birthday today, Vishal has treated his fans with a terrific first look of his film, which has been titled Veerame Vaagai Soodum in Tamil and Saamanyudu in Telugu. Helmed by Thu Pa Saravanan, the first look is quite intense and promises to be an engaging action drama.

The upcoming film is Produced by Vishal and the music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Yogi Babu also plays a key character in Vishal 31. Kavin Raj is the cinematographer for the film. Vishal is backing the project under his own production banner, Vishal Film Factory.

Take a look at the first poster below:

Also Read: Nagarjuna 62nd Birthday: Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Chiranjeevi shower him with wishes

Meanwhile, actor Vishal's best friend and his Enemy co-star Arya wished his 'darling' a fantastic birthday. He tweeted, "Wishing my darling @VishalKOfficial a fantastic birthday This year is gonna be special #Enemy #VeerameVaagaiSoodum and many more Wishing u the best as always."

Take a look:

Wishing my darling @VishalKOfficial a fantastic birthday This year is gonna be special #Enemy #VeerameVaagaiSoodum and many more Wishing u the best as always pic.twitter.com/J8KMfcyiuQ — Arya (@arya_offl) August 29, 2021

Best friends Arya and Vishal will be seen against each other in their upcoming film Enemy. The action thriller film written and directed by Anand Shankar. The film also features Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The music of the film is being composed by S. Thaman.

Here's wishing Vishal, a very Happy Birthday!