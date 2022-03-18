Veetla Vishesham First Look Out: RJ Balaji gears up to deliver a family entertainer

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, actor-director RJ Balaji has confirmed his next project titled Veetla Vishesham. The makers also unveiled the first look of the film which is a remake of the Hindi blockbuster Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. Sharing the news, producer Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "#வீட்லவிசேஷம் #VeetlaVishesham Get ready for the craziest family entertainer of 2022! June 17th only in theatres!" From the looks of it, RJ Balaji seems to be roped in for the role essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original flick.

The poster shows veteran star Urvashi as a pregnant woman. She plays the role of Neena Gupta from the Hindi version. The rest of the clan is standing alongside the mom-to-be. RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan will be directing his social drama that will also have Aparna Balamurali and Sathyaraj in key roles. This family drama is expected to be out in theatres on 17 June.

Check out the post below:

The shoot of the film will be taking place in and around Coimbatore and is likely to be completed at a single schedule. Reports suggest that the team is planning to wrap up the entire film in thirty to forty days.

Boney Kapoor is financing the venture along with Zee Studios, while Romeo Pictures has the remake rights for the film.

Badhaai Ho was released in 2018 and created successful records at the box office, and now, let's see if Veetla Vishesham replicates the same result.

