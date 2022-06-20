Veetla Vishesham: RJ Balaji receives applause as he visits a theatre in Trichy; WATCH

Movie buffs love to watch their beloved star on the big screens. But their movie-going experience is enriched when they see the same actor off the screen in the cinema hall. Recently, actor RJ Balaji visited a theatre to see the audience's reaction to his recently released family entertainer Veetla Vishesham in Trichy. The actor was greeted with applause as he entered the cinema hall.

Helmed by RJ Balaji himself with NJ Saravanan, the Tamil project is the official remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho. The actor and director had earlier joined forces for the Tamil comedy film 2020 Mookuthi Amman. Karthik Muthukumar is the director of photography for Veetla Vishesham, while Girishh Gopalakrishnan is the music composer for the venture. Selva RK has taken care of the movie's editing, and the story has been penned by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial.

Check out the video below:

Now, coming to the film's storyline, Unnikrishnan(Sathyaraj) who is a railway employee is leading a content life with his wife Krishnaveni (Urvashi) and their two sons, Ilango (RJ Balaji), a 20-something biology teacher, and Anirudh (Visvesh), a high school student. They all live with Unnikrishnan's mother Ammulu (KPAC Lalitha). However, things become awkward when the middle-aged couple gets pregnant. How Ilango, and Anirudh deal with the new circumstances makes for an entertaining watch.

The film opened at the box office on 17th June this year and has been getting tremendous reviews from across the country.

Valimai producer Boney Kapoor acquired the South remake rights of the original Hindi and financed it under his banner of Bayview Projects LLP.

Meanwhile, the original drama Badhaai Ho featured Ayushmann Khurrana as the protagonist along with Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta as the pregnant couple.

