Veetla Vishesham Trailer OUT: RJ Balaji's Badhaai Ho Tamil remake is a hilarious family entertainer
RJ Balaji's Tamil remake Veetla Vishesham of Hindi film Badhaai Ho is gearing up for release on June 17, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.
Going by the video, it takes you on the hilarious ride of a family when a mother who has two sons gets pregnant in her 50s. All the lead actors have done perfect justice compared to the original film. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, RJ Balaji wrote, "Here’s our #VeetlaVisheshamTrailer !!!."
Watch Trailer here:
The Tamil remake is gearing up for grand theatrical release on June 17th. Boney Kapoor acquired the South remake rights of the original Hindi film in 2018 and is bankrolling under his production banner of Bayview Projects LLP.
The original film Badhaai Ho featured Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann in lead roles. The film became a successful hit at the box office and also received great reviews from audiences and critics alike. It was one of the best Hindi movies made in recent times, now it is to be awaited and watch if the magic will repeat in Tamil as well.
