Veetla Vishesham Twitter Review: RJ Balaji's Badhaai Ho remake impresses fans; Call it best family entertainer

RJ Balaji's much anticipated Veetla Vishesham, which is a Bollywood remake of Badhaai Ho has finally released in theatres today. The film is getting good response from Tamil audiences and is running successfully and theaters across Tamil Nadu. Audiences have called it the best family entertainer after a long time.

RJ Balaji is praised for his performance, execution and direction. The veteran actors sathyaraj and Urvashi's chemistry and comic timing is said to be highlight. A few netixens have also mentioned that Veetla Vishesham has done perfect justice to the original film. What happens when a woman gets pregnant in her late forties or early fifties, is the unfamiliar question that Veetla Vishesham attempts to say in a hilarious way.

RJ Balaji reprised Ayushmann Khurranna’s role, while actors Sathyaraj and Urvashi stepped into the shoes of actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta respectively. Aparna Balamurali of Soorarai Pottru is seen playing the female lead in the film. Alongside are Pavitra Lokesh, Yogi Babu, and others playing various roles.

RJ Balaji has co-directed and co-written the film. It is also co-directed by NJ Saravanan. The duo had earlier collaborated for the Tamil comedy film Mookuthi Amman. Karthick Muthukumar is the director of photography, while Girishh Gopalakrishnan is the music composer of the film. Selva RK is handling the editing for the project. The story is penned by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial.