Vegam: First track from Nagarjuna and Sonal Chouhan starrer The Ghost out on September 16
The first track from Nagarjuna and Sonal Chouhan starrer The Ghost, titled Vegam will be available to the audience on the 16th of September this year.
The makers of Nagarjuna and Sonal Chouhan's upcoming action entertainer, The Ghost have announced that the first song from the flick, titled Vegam will be releasing on the 16th of September this year. From the announcement poster it seems like this is going to be a romantic number.
