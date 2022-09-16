Vegam: Nagarjuna and Sonal Chouhan make for a lively couple in the romantic track from The Ghost
Here's Vegam, the latest song from Nagarjuna and Sonal Chouhan's upcoming action drama, The Ghost.
The wait is finally over. The makers of Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chouhan's forthcoming action entertainer The Ghost have unveiled the latest track from the flick. Dropping the lyrical video of the song, Nagarjuna wrote on Twitter, "The thumping beat of #Vegam is all yours." This peppy number is accompanied by the electrifying chemistry of the leads. Mark K Robin is the music director for this much-awaited drama, while the songs have been rendered by Bharath and Saurab duo.
Nagarjuna will be seen as an Interpol officer Vikram in his next, who is on a mission to safeguard his sister and niece from gangsters. Sonal Chauhan has been roped in as an officer assisting Nagarjuna. Additionally, Gul Panag will essay the role of his sister in the movie, and Anikha Surendran will be his niece. This high-octane action flick will be hitting the silver screens on the 5th of October this year.
Made under the direction of Praveen Sattaru, Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar have jointly produced the project on a massive budget under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment. Now, coming to the technical crew of the drama, while Brahma Kadali is the art director for the film, Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha have choreographed the stuns for The Ghost. The filming of the movie took place in Hyderabad, Ooty, and Dubai.
In the meantime, Nagarjuna is also hosting the sixth season of the famous reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor has been the host of the show for four consecutive years now.
