Vegam: Nagarjuna and Sonal Chouhan make for a lively couple in the romantic track from The Ghost

The wait is finally over. The makers of Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chouhan's forthcoming action entertainer The Ghost have unveiled the latest track from the flick. Dropping the lyrical video of the song, Nagarjuna wrote on Twitter, "The thumping beat of #Vegam is all yours." This peppy number is accompanied by the electrifying chemistry of the leads. Mark K Robin is the music director for this much-awaited drama, while the songs have been rendered by Bharath and Saurab duo.

Nagarjuna will be seen as an Interpol officer Vikram in his next, who is on a mission to safeguard his sister and niece from gangsters. Sonal Chauhan has been roped in as an officer assisting Nagarjuna. Additionally, Gul Panag will essay the role of his sister in the movie, and Anikha Surendran will be his niece. This high-octane action flick will be hitting the silver screens on the 5th of October this year.

