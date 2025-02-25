Velaiilla Pattadhari OTT Release: When and where you can watch Dhanush starrer comedy drama online

Velaiilla Pattadhari received positive reviews upon its initial theatrical release and created quite the mark on the box office thereafter. The Tamil language comedy drama was lauded for bringing up the rather overlooked issues of society wrangling around an unemployed graduate youth. Well, the movie can now be watched online on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Velaiilla Pattadhari

Notable comedy drama Velaiilla Pattadhari is now available for fans to watch online. The movie is streaming on the OTT platform SUN NXT.

The streaming giant confirmed the same officially with a post on their X handle. Sharing a comic-strip glimpse of one of the pivotal scenes from the movie, they wrote “Raghu & Amma’s mottamaadi conversation holds a special place in our hearts! Watch Velaiyilla Pattathari now Sun NXT.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Velaiilla Pattadhari

The storyline of Vellaiilla Pattadhari revolves around the life of an unemployed graduate and the various challenges he has to face in society before he finds a work of substance and earns a living.

The main protagonist Raghuvaran has been a civil engineer graduate and has been unemployed for four years. He is shown to be adamant about finding work in a job related to his field and won’t accept anything else.

Advertisement

Amid a stiff clash with his family over his stubbornness to take up any other profession, Raghu falls for his neighbour’s daughter. However, amid all these new things in life, he loses his mother and only confidante.

What follows is how Raghu fights against all obstacles on his way to fulfill his dream of getting a job.

Cast and crew of Velaiilla Pattadhari

The main star cast of Velailla Pattadhari includes Dhanush, Amala Paul, Saranya Ponvannan, Samuthirakani, Vivek, Hrishikesh, Vignesh Shivan and others.

Velaiilla Pattadhari was written and directed by Velraj and was produced under the banner of Dhanush’s own Wunderbar Films. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.