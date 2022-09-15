Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Movie Review: Gautham Menon's film makes Simbu give his career-best performance

Rating: 3/5

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, one of the much-awaited Tamil films finally hit the screens today. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film has opened to positive reviews and applause from audiences and fans. Here’s our review.

Muthuveeran’s life (Simlambarasan) is full of challenges, sadness, and thorns. He’s got to deal with a lot of things and to survive he has to take up anything and everything that comes his way. Muthu is just used to dealing with his bad life. That everything and anything even means if he has to cross paths with the underworld don and mafia. This is to provide a better life to his mother Lakshmi (Radhika Sarathkumar) and sister Gomathi.

When a relative of his passes away, he gets to know the dangers and threats the underworld has, but doesn’t talk about. This youngster now travels all the way to Bombay from Karuvakkulam, to work in a parotta center that is owned by a gangster called Karji and Kutty Krishnan Nair (Siddique). By the Muthu even realises, he is already deep into violence and murder. But will he manage to step out of this vortex that is pulling him hard? In the middle of this chaos, he falls in love with Paavai (Siddhi Idnani).

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is an entertaining gangster drama that has some amazing performances in place. This film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is an action saga that take us all deep into the world of mafia and lives that are driven with depression and desperation. Gautham Menon has explored the unseen side of mafia, the lives and danger involved in it and how people are exploited.

We get a counterpoint to Muthu in the form of Sreedharan (Neeraj Madhav), a Malayali, who lands up in Bombay at the same time as the former and becomes part of Kutty's gang. Gautham shows how there is hope for someone who chooses to get away from this world.

If you ever wondered why Gautham keeps making films with Simbu again and again, let us tell you something. Simbu is an amazing actor. He faced ups and downs in life, then a string of back-to-back flops, but he has bounced back like never before. He proved his mettle with a bunch of amazing films already and once again, with Vendu …. It is proved that he is one of the most bankable actors in the Tamil film industry.

Gautham Menon either makes love sagas or action thrillers. He doesn’t take risks with any other genres and is a pro when it comes to making films in both these genres. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is one of the masterpieces he has made till date.

Radhika Sarathkumar is the perfect choice to play Muthu’s mother. She has done a great job and is the one who drives Muthu to give his best in life and overcome all his fears of life.

This film has music by AR Rahman and he composed a soothing background music score. Some scenes are lengthy and it would have been nice if Gautham avoided those. Even the romantic melody is underwhelming. The screenplay should have been a lot better actually.

On the whole, this film is definitely worth a watch this weekend if you are looking for some action thrillers.