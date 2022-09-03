Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu sequel CONFIRMED by director Gautham Menon: The story does not end with this’

As movie buffs wait to witness Silambarasan TR fronted Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu on the big screens on the 15th of September this year, the makers have already confirmed the sequel to the gangster drama. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie, and talking at the launch event director Gautham Vasudev Menon took the audience by surprise as he revealed that a sequel to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is on the cards.

He was quoted saying, “Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu is the story of a common man, and the story does not end with this… it will continue.” Corroborating the same, the original flick is now titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part I: The Kindling.

Now coming back to the trailer, the clip shows Simbu as Muthu, who hails from a village, which is a part of the notorious world of crime. Led by Gautham Vasudev's voiceover, the clip journals Muthu’s trajectory into the Mumbai underworld. The trailer also shows his mother Radhika Sarathkumar and his love interest Neeraj Madhav.

Starring Siddhi Idnani as the female lead, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and Aangelina Abraham will be seen in supporting roles in the project, apart from the rest. Produced by Ishari K. Ganesh, Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, and Anthony is a part of the team as the editor.

Apart from this, Silambarasan TR also has Corona Kumar in his kitty. Made under the direction of Gokul, the venture has been bankrolled by Vels Film International banner.