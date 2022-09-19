Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu success bash: Silambarasan TR makes an entry in a classic black look; PHOTOS

Silambarasan TR starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu released in the cinema halls on the 15th of September this year and has been making quite a roar at the box office. Last night, the team celebrated the success bash for the action entertainer. While Simbu looked all handsome in a classic black look, the director Gautham Vasudev Menon arrived in a brown shirt paired with trousers. Some snippets from the celebration have made it to the internet where we can see Simbu cutting a cake with his team.

For the unversed, the sequel to this gangster drama is already on the cards. Speaking at the trailer launch event of the film, the maker revealed that the second installment of the movie is in the pipeline. He was quoted saying, “Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu is the story of a common man, and the story does not end with this… it will continue.”

