Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Success Party: Simbu and director Gautham Menon receive lavish gifts; PICS

Silambarasan TR's last release Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was out in the cinema halls on the 15th of September this year. The action entertainer turned out to be a tremendous success at the box office. At the success bash of the movie, producer Dr Ishari K Ganesh gifted a brand new luxury car to protagonist Silambarasan TR and a Royal Enfield bike to director Gautham Menon, commemorating the massive triumph of the film.

The makers also posted photos of the car and the director with the bike on Twitter, along with the caption, "Producer Dr @IshariKGanesh gifted a Brand New Luxury Car to #Atman @SilambarasanTR_& Royal Enfield bike to Director @menongautham for the Huge success #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu at #VTKSuccessParty".

