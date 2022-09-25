Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Success Party: Simbu and director Gautham Menon receive lavish gifts; PICS
Silambarasan TR's last release Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was out in the cinema halls on the 15th of September this year. The action entertainer turned out to be a tremendous success at the box office. At the success bash of the movie, producer Dr Ishari K Ganesh gifted a brand new luxury car to protagonist Silambarasan TR and a Royal Enfield bike to director Gautham Menon, commemorating the massive triumph of the film.
The makers also posted photos of the car and the director with the bike on Twitter, along with the caption, "Producer Dr @IshariKGanesh gifted a Brand New Luxury Car to #Atman @SilambarasanTR_& Royal Enfield bike to Director @menongautham for the Huge success #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu at #VTKSuccessParty".
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu follows the life of Muthu (Simbu) a village boy, who ends up becoming a part of the notorious world of crime by the hand of fate. The film's cast further has Siddhi Idnani as the female lead, along with Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and Aangelina Abraham in supporting roles, apart from the rest. Ishari K. Ganesh has backed the project in which Siddhartha Nuni has handled the camera work. The technical crew also includes Oscar Winning-musician A R Rahman as the music composer and Anthony as the head of the editing department.
Next, Silambarasan TR will front Obeli N. Krishna's directorial Pathu Thala. Simbu will be seen as the vicious underworld don AGR in the movie. This venture is a remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti, starring Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Menon in the lead, along with others. Priya Bhavani Shankar and Kalaiyarasan will also be a part of the cast of this highly-awaited drama.
