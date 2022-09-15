Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Suriya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sivakarthikeyan praise TR Silambarasan starrer

Silambarasan TR has once again proved his dominance over the silver screen with his latest release, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the action entertainer has opened to great reviews. Written by B Jeyamohan, the movie marks the first installment of the duology. Sending best wishes for the movie, Suriya tweeted, "Hearing such good things about #VTK...Waiting to watch... Happy for @menongautham...Rock on @silambarasanTR_ Best wishes for a huge success team!! @arrahman sir @VelsFilmIntl @RedGiantMovies_."

Sivakarthikeyan also sent his wishes to Silambarasan TR as, "Best wishes to @SilambarasanTR_ sir @menongautham sir and the entire team of #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu for a grand success Loving @arrahman sir’s songs esp #MarakkumaNenjam."

Ace music composer S Thaman penned on Twitter, "Wishing my dear brother from the heart darling #atman @SilambarasanTR_all the very best for his #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu #STR @arrahman sir & @menongautham @VelsFilmIntl...Wishing them a super successful #Blockbuster Outing."

Music maestro AR Rahman has scored the tunes for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu which follows the life of Muthu (Simbu), who becomes a part of the unforgiving world of crime. Aside from the lead, the flick will feature Siddhi Idnani as the female lead, along with Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav and Aangelina Abraham in supporting roles, apart from the rest.

Bankrolled by Ishari K. Ganesh, Siddhartha Nuni has cranked the camera for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Anthony has looked after the editing. While the Tamil rendition of the drama has been released today, the Telugu version of the film has been pushed from the 15th to the 17th of September.

