Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Telugu version of Silambarasan TR starrer delayed

The fans of Silambarasan TR are waiting with bated breath to see his action entertainer, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in the cinema halls. However, the makers have announced that because of some technical difficulty, the release of the Telugu version of the film has been pushed from the 15th to the 17th of September this year. Sharing the news, the makers tweeted, "Due to last minute technical issue, we have decided to move #TheLifeOfMuthu Telugu release to 17th. The Tamil version #VTK will release in AP&TS theatres as scheduled on 15th."

In the meantime, the makers have already confirmed the sequel to the gangster drama. Talking at the trailer launch event of the film, the director Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed that the second installment of the movie is on the cards. He said, “Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu is the story of a common man, and the story does not end with this… it will continue.”

