Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Telugu version of Silambarasan TR starrer delayed
The Telugu version of Silambarasan TR starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has been pushed. Read more inside.
The fans of Silambarasan TR are waiting with bated breath to see his action entertainer, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in the cinema halls. However, the makers have announced that because of some technical difficulty, the release of the Telugu version of the film has been pushed from the 15th to the 17th of September this year. Sharing the news, the makers tweeted, "Due to last minute technical issue, we have decided to move #TheLifeOfMuthu Telugu release to 17th. The Tamil version #VTK will release in AP&TS theatres as scheduled on 15th."
In the meantime, the makers have already confirmed the sequel to the gangster drama. Talking at the trailer launch event of the film, the director Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed that the second installment of the movie is on the cards. He said, “Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu is the story of a common man, and the story does not end with this… it will continue.”
The project will follow the life of Muthu (Simbu), and how he ends up becoming a part of the notorious world of crime. The movie will feature Siddhi Idnani as the female lead, alongside Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and Aangelina Abraham in secondary roles, apart from the rest. Supported by Ishari K. Ganesh, Siddhartha Nuni has headed the cinematography department for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, and Anthony has edited the drama.
Over and above this, Silambarasan TR will also headline Corona Kumar. Directed by Gokul, the venture has been produced by banner Vels Film International. He will also be a part of Obeli N. Krishna's directorial Pathu Thala.
