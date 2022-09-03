Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Trailer: Simbu gives glimpse of notorious world of crime; Kamal Haasan attends event

Silambarasan TR's much-awaited film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Menon Vasudev is gearing up for grand release in September. On Saturday night, the makers hosted a huge audio launch in Chennai and also unveiled the trailer. The event was attended by Silambarasan, Gautham Menon, music composer AR Rahman and more with Kamal Haasan as the chief guest. The trailer gives legit goosebumps with Simbu's power-packed performance.

The event for ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ had actor Kamal Haasan as the chief guest. Haasan and Silambarasan arrived in a chopper at the event. This was the first time celebrities ever made such a stage entrance in Tamil cinema history.

On September 2, the makers unveiled the film's trailer amid huge expectations. The three-minute-long trailer shows Simbu as Muthu, who hails from a village. in a notorious world of crime. The trailer is led by Menon’s voiceover, documenting Muthu’s ascent into the Mumbai underworld. The trailer also shows a glimpse of his mother's emotions with Radhika Sarathkumar and romance with his love interest Neeraj Madhav.

The action drama is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the production house, Vels Film International. It is written by Jeyamohan, and lensed by Siddhartha Nuni. The film also marks Menon’s third collaboration with Silambarasan following films such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010) and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016). The film will be released in the theatres on September 15.

Also Read: Oke Oka Jeevitham Trailer: Sharwanand, Ritu Varma's film promises an intriguing, emotional time travel story

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will reportedly explore a novel subject and marks the third collaboration of Simbu, film director Gautham Menon & Oscar-winner A R Rahman. Billed to be a realistic and hard-hitting action drama, the upcoming Tamil film will be dubbed in various other languages.