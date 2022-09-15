Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Twitter Review: Fans hail Simbu, Gautham Menon's onscreen magic, call it blockbuster
Here is what the audiences have to say about Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which released today in theatres.
Silambarasan TR's much-awaited film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon hit the big screens today amid huge buzz and expectations. Written by B Jeyamohan, this film will serve as the first installment of the duology. The movie's music is composed by AR Rahman and it has already garnered enough appreciation
The film is touted to be a real gangster film with a heavy emphasis on music. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has Siddhi Idnani as the female lead.
Many movie buffs thronged theaters in masses to watch the Tamil film and is gathering a good response. On social media, viewers who watched the early morning shows of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu have shared their opinion of the film, most of which suggest that the film would be a blockbuster hit.
Take a look at the tweets here:
The project will follow the life of Muthu (Simbu), and how he ends up becoming a part of the notorious world of crime. The movie will feature Siddhi Idnani as the female lead, alongside Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and Aangelina Abraham in secondary roles, apart from the rest. Supported by Ishari K. Ganesh, Siddhartha Nuni has headed the cinematography department for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, and Anthony has edited the drama.
The film was set to release in Telugu as well today but got postponed. The release of the Telugu version of the film has been pushed from the 15th to the 17th of September this year.
