Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Twitter Review: Fans hail Simbu, Gautham Menon's onscreen magic, call it blockbuster

Silambarasan TR's much-awaited film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon hit the big screens today amid huge buzz and expectations. Written by B Jeyamohan, this film will serve as the first installment of the duology. The movie's music is composed by AR Rahman and it has already garnered enough appreciation The film is touted to be a real gangster film with a heavy emphasis on music. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has Siddhi Idnani as the female lead.

Many movie buffs thronged theaters in masses to watch the Tamil film and is gathering a good response. On social media, viewers who watched the early morning shows of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu have shared their opinion of the film, most of which suggest that the film would be a blockbuster hit. Take a look at the tweets here: