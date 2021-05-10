Venkat Prabhu and Premgi Amaran’s Mother passes away; Jiiva, Arya, Arjun Vijay and others offer condolences

Actor Jiiva, Arya, Sibi Sathyaraj, Sam CS, Athulyaa Ravi, and Krishan among other celebs offered condolences to late Manimegalai's family on their loss.

Premji Amaran-Venkat Prabhu's mother and music director and filmmaker Gangai Amaren's wife Manimegalai Gangai Amaren passed away yesterday in Chennai due to age-related issues. She was 69. According to reports, she took her last breathe at 11:30 PM yesterday to a private hospital in Chennai. Many Kollywood celebrities took to Twitter and expressed grief as Venkat Prabhu's mother passed away. Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, "Our condolences to @vp_offl and @Premgiamaren and to Gangai Amaran for their huge loss. I know your mom as a very special special and lovely soul, may she rest in peace.'"

Actor Jiiva, Arya, Sibi Sathyaraj, Sam CS, Athulyaa Ravi, and Krishan among other celebs offered condolences to late Manimegalai's family on their loss. Arjun Vijay tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences brother @vp_offl & @Premgiamaren.. Really shocked to hear this news... May God give you'll the strength to overcome this irreplaceable loss.. My prayers for Amma's soul to rest in peace .."

Actor Krishan tweeted, "My deepest condolences to @vp_offl and @Premgiamaren may her soul rest in peace."

Actor Arya wrote Venkat Prabhu and Premgi Amaran to stay strong as brothers and offered deepest condolences to the family.

Heartfelt condolences to the grieving family!

