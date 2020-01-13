Venkat Prabhu OPENS UP about Simbu’s role in Maanadu; Check it out

Director Venkat Prabhu opened up that his next film with STR, Maanadu, will show the actor in an unseen avatar.

Simbu’s Maanadu, which has been into so many troubles, finally took off after the producer Suresh Kamatchi settled down issues with Simbu. The film has easily been one of the most talked about projects. Recently, it was announced that STR is back in the project as the lead actor and that he would start working on the film soon. Venkat Prabhu, who is directing the film, opened up about STR’s role in the film on a television show. He stated that STR will be seen in an unseen avatar.

Suresh Kamatchi is producing the film under the banner V House Productions. Maanadu marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu. It is being said that the film will be a political-thriller. Some reports claim that director Bharathiraja and SA Chandrasekhar and Aravind Swamy will be seen playing important roles in the film. However, an official announcement regarding the cast and crew is expected soon.

Talking about Maanadu, Venkat Prabhu stated that the script has been challenging. He stated that the genre is new for him as well as STR. Apparently, even before the film went on floors, there were many obstacles other than the known truffle between STR and Suresh Kamatchi. However, it all came together as the script has come out really well. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead in the film. Meanwhile, STR was last seen in Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, which was not received well by the audience.

