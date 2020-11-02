Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith join hands for a Tamil anthology titled Victim: Who’s Next

It was announced by the film's makers on social media that four directors namely Pa Ranjith, Venkat Prabhu, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan have joined hands for an anthology.

It looks like it’s raining anthology films in Kollywood. After Amazon Prime’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Netflix’s recently announced anthology film Navarasa, now comes yet another anthology. This one will have four popular Tamil filmmakers namely Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan on board as the directors. Titled Victim: Who is Next?, the makers have finally announced the film today after various teasers from popular personalities like Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, RJ Balaji and so on.

These celebrities have shared that stories on Twitter about when they were the victims in their life. With this, it is understood that the underlying theme of the film will be victimhood. It is still not known on which streaming platform will the film release. However, according to media reports, Disney Hotstar has bagged the release rights. the release. While this anthology will mark the digital debut of Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh, Chimbu Devan, Venkat Prabhu has already made his imprint in the digital platform with Disney Plus Hotstar’s Live Streaming, which has Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

See the post here:

While the makers have not yet revealed the cast and crew yet, it is assumed that Sivakarthikeyan, RJ Balaji, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander will be on board as they all revealed the times when they were victim. They took to Twitter and posted their experience where they’ve been a victim. It goes without saying that expectations on this anthology is high as it has sensational directors on board.

