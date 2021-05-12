Venkat Prabhu releases statement post his mom's demise; Thanks Udhayanidhi Stalin for being pillar of strength

Venkat Prabhu has penned a thank you note for his fans and friends from the film fraternity for being there during their emotional period. He also thanked Udhayanidhi Stalin for helping in his mother's last rites.

Premji Amaran-Venkat Prabhu's mother and music director and filmmaker Gangai Amaren's wife Manimegalai Gangai Amaren passed away on May 9. Fans and close friends from the film industry offered condolences to the Amaren family for their loss. Actors Arya, Jiiva and many others expressed grief as Venkat Prabhu's mother passed away. Now, Venkat Prabhu has penned a thank you note for his fans and friends from the film fraternity for being there during their emotional period. He also thanked Udhayanidhi Stalin for helping in his mother's last rites.

"My father Mr.Gangai Amaren, my brother Premgi, my family and I have lost the Goddess of our family. We are coping with this unbearable loss during these unprecedented catastrophic times. On behalf of my family, I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude & appreciation to each and every one of you for standing by us during this emotional period. We are humbled and grateful for the unconditional love that all of you have showered upon us in person, over messages, calls & social media. We thank the Doctors & Medical Team of Kauveri Hospital and our family friend doctor Mr.Deepak Subramaniam for their sincere service. We thank our colleagues, friends, members of the film & media fraternity and fans for their condolences and prayers. I also take this moment to convey my sincere thanks to my brother-friend, Mr.Udhayanidhi Stalin, for being our pillar of strength & providing us with all the necessary assistance we needed during my Mother's last days & last rites. My family and I are forever indebted to all of you. I pray for the Almighty to bless all of you", read the statement.

Also Read: Venkat Prabhu and Premgi Amaran’s Mother passes away; Jiiva, Arya, Arjun Vijay and others offer condolences

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×