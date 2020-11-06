Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu: Simbu to start shooting for the political drama in Pondicherry?

While Simbu has announced that Eeswaran's shooting is wrapped up, it is being reported that the actor is all set to join the sets of Maanaadu in Pondicherry.

Earlier today, Simbu took to his Twitter space and announced that his upcoming film Eeswaran’s shooting was wrapped up. Now, a report has come up stating that he will be joining the sets of Maanaadu in Pondicherry. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the film’s shooting resumption, it has been a while since Maanaadu makers brought the shooting schedule to a halt owing to the pandemic. An update from the makers is expected to be made soon.

Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire. The film is directed by sensational filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

On the other hand, Simbu also has in his kitty, a film titled Eeswaran. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. When the film was launched by Simbu on Vijayadasami, Simbu also released the film’s motion poster. While revealing the first look poster and motion poster, Simbu has also hinted that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2020. He will be seen playing an extended cameo in Hansika Motwani’s 50th film titled Maha.

