  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu: Simbu to start shooting for the political drama in Pondicherry?

While Simbu has announced that Eeswaran's shooting is wrapped up, it is being reported that the actor is all set to join the sets of Maanaadu in Pondicherry.
12310 reads Mumbai
Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu: Simbu to start shooting for the political drama in Pondicherry?Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu: Simbu to start shooting for the political drama in Pondicherry?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Earlier today, Simbu took to his Twitter space and announced that his upcoming film Eeswaran’s shooting was wrapped up. Now, a report has come up stating that he will be joining the sets of Maanaadu in Pondicherry. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the film’s shooting resumption, it has been a while since Maanaadu makers brought the shooting schedule to a halt owing to the pandemic. An update from the makers is expected to be made soon.

Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire. The film is directed by sensational filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Also Read: Team of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra to release a surprise video on Diwali?

On the other hand, Simbu also has in his kitty, a film titled Eeswaran. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. When the film was launched by Simbu on Vijayadasami, Simbu also released the film’s motion poster. While revealing the first look poster and motion poster, Simbu has also hinted that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2020. He will be seen playing an extended cameo in Hansika Motwani’s 50th film titled Maha.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

You may like these
Post Maanaadu, Venkat Prabhu and Simbu to start a new film after lockdown?
STR’s role in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu REVEALED; Read details
Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith join hands for a Tamil anthology titled Victim: Who’s Next
Simbu seeks blessings at Madurai Meenakshi temple; Photo of the face mask clad Maanaadu star goes viral
Team of Simbu's upcoming action thriller Maanaadu to resume filming from November first week
Simbu’s next film with Suseenthiran to be rolled out before Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu?
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement