Venkat Prabhu’s RK Nagar starring Vaibhav gets a direct release on OTT platform

Venkat Prabhu's production venture, RK Nagar has been released on Netflix directly without having a theatrical release.

Director Venkat Prabhu's production venture, RK Nagar, which was supposed to hit the big screens this month, has released on Netflix yesterday. The news was announced by the director on his official Twitter account. Directed by Saravana Rajan, RK Nagar starrs Vaibhav, Sampath Raj, Karunakaran, T Siva, Sana Althaf, Anjena Kirti among others in lead roles. The film has music composed by Premgi Amaren, and it was produced by Venkat Prabhu’s home banner Black Ticket Company, in association with Shraddha Entertainment.

On the production front, Venkat Prabhu will also be bankrolling the Chimbu Deven directorial Kasadatabara. Media reports suggest that Kasadatabara will be an anthology film. On the directorial front, Venkat Prabhu is currently directing Maanaadu, which has STR aka Simbu in the lead role. While the film was being shot, the central government had imposed a lockdown, due to which the shooting has been brought to a halt. It is expected that the shooting will be resumed as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has Kalyani Priyadarshan for the female lead. The film has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Dany. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and it is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi’s home banner Amma Creations. Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×