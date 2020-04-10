Venkat Prabhu shares a photo with Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay on World Siblings Day

Taking to Twitter, director Venkat Prabhu shared a photo of himself along with Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith.

Taking to his Twitter account, director Venkat Prabhu shared a photo, in which he was seen with Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith. Sharing the photo, he tagged World Sibling Day. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy siblings day tweeps!! Spread love!! Stop hatred!! #brotherhood #StaySafeStayHome #thalathalapathy #apicofalifetime #dreamcombo #throwbackpic”. The photo received attention from the fans of Vijay and Ajith, who are known to taking over the microblogging website to prove their fandom for the mega stars of Kollwood.

On the work front, Venkat Prabhu is currently busy with the works of STR aka Simbu starrer Maanaadu. The film’s shooting has been paused currently due to the lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the outspread of the pandemic COVID 19. The film has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshini for the female lead, SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekar, Baradhiraja, Bigg Boss 2 fame Dany among the others. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the background score.

On the other hand, Vijay will be next seen in Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi Fame. The film’s shooting was wrapped up recently and the audio tracks were launched in a grand event. It was expected that the film would hit the big screen in April, but it has been postponed due to the lockdown. Ajith will be seen in Vaimai, directed by H Vinod. The film’s shooting has not been wrapped up yet, and it is expected that the shooting will be resumed as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :Twitter

