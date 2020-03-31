Venkat Prabhu shares a throwback incident when Thala Ajith cooked Biryani for Mankatha team

Director Venkat Prabhu took to his Twitter space and shared a throwback incident when Thala Ajith cooked Biryani to Mankatha team.

To the fans of Thala Ajith, it not new news that he cooked Biryani to the team of Mankatha when the film was being shot. Now, Thala Ajith and his film Mankatha have been trending since yesterday for several reasons after the film was telecasted on a TV channel. The film’s director Venkat Prabhu also contributed to the already existing wildness by sharing his old Tweet in which he shared an incident that happened when the film was being shot.

In the old Tweet, the director had mentioned that Thala Ajith coked Biryani when the film’s interval scene was being shot. Sharing a screenshot of the old Tweet, he wrote, “Look what I found!! The tweet which i tweeted during #mankatha shoot times!!!” Mankatha, a classic movie that had Ajith playing the main antagonist, had Trisha, Anjali and Rai Laxmi as the female leads. The film has an ensemble of the cast including Prengi Amaren, Mahat, Arjun, Vaibhav among the others.

The film made the headlines recently after Premgi Amaren spilled the beans about a sequel. When actor Prasanna announced on Twitter that he was not playing any role in Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai, Premgi replied to the Tweet with emoticons of symbols in playing cards. This took over the internet as fans of Ajith shared it wildly. Meanwhile, Ajith will be seen next in H Vinod directorial Valimai. Venkat Prabhu, on the other hand, is directing STR’s Maanaadu.

