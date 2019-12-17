Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer Venky Mama’s pirated version gets caught playing on a travel bus

Days after Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer Venky Mama was leaked online, it was caught playing on a travel bus red-handedly.

Piracy is a menace and almost every filmmaker, irrespective of the language, has been struggling to curb it. Every time a new release hits the silver screen, it is targeted by the piracy giant Tamilrockers and is made available on several websites. Recently, Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya’s new release Venky Mama became the recent target of piracy. The movie, which was released on December 13, was leaked online within hours of its theatrical release. And while the online leak came as a shock for the audience, adding on to the shocking element, the pirated version of Venky Mama was recently caught playing in a travel bus.

The incident took place on a travel bus which was en route from Hyderabad to Mysore. According to a report published in Times of India, the pirated version was played during the journey. Soon, the onboard travellers obstructed for playing the pirated movie. This isn’t all. The travellers also filed a case against the travel agency in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool police station. Following the official complaint, police had detained one of the operators and are investigating the matter.

To note, Venky Mama has been creating a lot of buzz since its inception. The movie features the real-life mama-bhanja jodi of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya and their crackling chemistry both off and on the screen has been winning hearts. Apart from Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya, Venky Mama also stars Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna in the lead. The movie has witnessed a great start at the ticket window and is expected to enjoy a dream run at the box office.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More