Venkatesh Daggubati and director Anil Ravipudi reunite for 5th movie together; Nandamuri Kalyan Ram joins

Venkatesh Daggubati and director Anil Ravipudi have worked together on four films over the years, with their collaborations resulting in box office success. Now, the duo is officially reuniting once again for a new project, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram joining the film as a co-lead.

Venkatesh Daggubati and Anil Ravipudi reunite for 5th film together

Taking to their social media handle, the production company Shine Screens officially confirmed the new project. The upcoming film is tentatively titled VenkyAnil5 and/or NKRAR2.

Sharing the update, the team penned, “Wishing everyone a blessed Sri Rama Navami. Marking this auspicious occasion, we are extremely proud to announce our third collaboration with our blockbuster hit machine, director Anil Ravipudi garu. Let’s score a hat-trick at the box office, sir.”

Here’s the post:

Previously, Venkatesh Daggubati starred in the lead role in Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The action-comedy, directed by Ravipudi, follows the story of YD Raju, a former IPS officer who now leads a quiet life in a village with his wife. However, when a high-profile kidnapping case arises, his ex-girlfriend, who happens to be the investigating officer, seeks his help.

As they team up to solve the case, his wife grows suspicious of her husband’s loyalty and decides to join them. The film focuses on the chain reaction of chaos and comedy that unfolds as the trio faces several challenges.

Apart from Venky, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as co-leads. Additionally, actors Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, and several others play key roles. The movie is available for streaming on ZEE5.

Looking ahead, the veteran star also appeared in Anil Ravipudi ’s latest blockbuster, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi.

On the other hand, the upcoming project also marks the director’s second collaboration with actor-producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram . The duo first worked together on Anil Ravipudi’s directorial debut, Pataas (2015).

Venkatesh Daggubati’s work front

Venkatesh Daggubati will next be seen in the lead role in Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK47. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is touted to be a family thriller drama, with Srinidhi Shetty and Nara Rohit as co-leads.

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