Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya starrer Venky Mama LEAKED online on its release date

Venky Mama starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles has been leaked online hours after its release. Read on to know more.

While piracy has always been an issue prevalent in India, it has grown leaps and bounds by now, as movies have begun to getting leaked on the same day as the release. And while Mardaani 2 was leaked online by piracy website TamilRockers yesterday, another film that was leaked hours within its release is Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya's Venky Mama. The movie released yesterday, December 13, and it only took a few hours for it to be available for download.

The leak is most likely to be a concern for the team as it would affect the numbers in turn, one can only hope that it is deleted soon after all. In 201, several films have had to bear the brunt of the increased piracy in India, including Bollywood, and South films as well. Films including the likes of Dear Comrade, Jersey, Kanchana 3, Majili, and Maharshi were all leaked online on the same day that they hit the screens.

Meanwhile, the first day numbers for the KS Ravindra (Bobby) directorial Venky Mama have been great, and in fact, the performances from both the protagonists have been loved by fans. The movie also stars Raashi Khanna and Paya Rajput in the lead roles, and is the story of the bond shared between a nephew and his uncle.

