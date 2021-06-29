  1. Home
Venkatesh Daggubati and Priya Mani's Narappa gets U/A certification

Sreekanth Addala has directed this flick and it is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Asuran, directed by Vetri Maaran.
30036 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 04:12 pm
Venkatesh Daggubati and Priya Mani's Narappa gets U/A certification Venkatesh Daggubati and Priya Mani's Narappa gets U/A certification
Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners’ joint Production Narappa starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priya Mani in the lead roles has completed its censor formalities. The movie has received U/A certificate. It was announced by the makers that the promotions of the film will begin soon. The First Glimpse and Posters released so far have garnered terrific buzz about the film. Teaser which was released on the occasion of Victory Venkatesh's Birthday got tremendous response.

Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, and C/O Kancharapalem fame Karthik Ratnam will be seen playing key roles in the film. Narappa is the official Telugu remake of Dhanush starrer Asuran and the film's regular shoot commenced in January at Paalturu Village, Uravakonda in Anantapur District. Sreekanth Addala has directed this flick. The character look photos revealing the title and Venkatesh's fierce look in the film were shared last year and it received tremendous response.

The film’s original version Asuran is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani. Apart from Venkatesh and Priyamani, Narappa also has Prakash Raj, Karthik Rathnam, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in crucial roles. The film will have music composed by Mani Sharma, while Shyam K Naidu is cranking the camera. Meanwhile, it was announced recently that the Tamil version of the film bagged two National Awards – Best Actor for Dhanush and Best Tamil Feature Film. It is expected that more updates about Narappa will be announced in the upcoming days, while reports suggest that the makers have planned to release the film directly on OTT.

