Venkatesh Daggubati to be the narrator of Vishnu Manchu & Kajal Aggarwal starrer Mosagallu

The latest news reports about the upcoming film Mosagallu state that the Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati will be the narrator of the upcoming Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal. The news reports further go on to mention that the much awaited flick Mosagallu is helmed by director Jeffrey Gee Chin. The Telugu film is backed by Vishnu Manchu under the banner called AVA Entertainment along with 24 Frames Factory.

The actor who featured in many successful films will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming remake of Asuran called Naarappa. The fans and followers are eagerly waiting to see the southern actor in the lead role in the much awaited flick. The film Naarappa is helmed by Srikanth Addala. The first look poster of the upcoming remake has already generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and film audiences. The actor's film Venky Mama was helmed by director K. S. Ravindra aka Bobby. The film featured the Love Story actor Naga Chaitanya in an army officer's role. The film Venky Mama also features the gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna.

Actress Payal Rajput also featured in a key role. The film was backed by D. Suresh Babu and T. G. Vishwa Prasad. Venkatesh Daggubati enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans are looking forward to seeing him back on the silver screen. The latest news update about Venkatesh Daggubati being the narrator of the upcoming film Mosagallu has got the fans excited.

