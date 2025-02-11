Venkatesh Daggubati confirms Sankranthiki Vasthunam sequel; announces release date

Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam hit the big screens during the Sankranti and Pongal festivities on January 14. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie became a blockbuster in theaters due to its storyline and emerged as one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema this year. Amid the excitement surrounding the film, the actor has confirmed its sequel.

During the success meet of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Venkatesh Daggubati confirmed that he would return to recreate the same magic with the movie’s sequel. He also announced that the film is set to release during the 2027 Pongal festivities. The director had previously hinted at a second part, believing the story had more scope. Further details about Sankranthiki Vasthunam Part 2 are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is gearing up for its television premiere. Zee Telugu has secured the rights for the broadcast. A newly released trailer highlights that the film will debut on TV before being available on streaming platforms.

Announcing the same, the post on the X handle of Zee Telugu read, “Get ready to relive the Sankranthi vibe again. #SankranthikiVasthunnam Coming Soon On #ZeeTelugu."

Take a look at the post below:

The movie has already built a strong connection with family audiences. Its television premiere is expected to attract massive viewership. According to Gulte, this strategy could be aimed at reviving the appeal of TV premieres. If it proves successful, broadcasters might increase their investments, creating new opportunities for filmmakers.

Advertisement

The movie revolves around the life of Y. D. Raju, who is assigned to find Satya Akella, a multinational company’s CEO. ACP Meenakshi IPS, his ex-girlfriend, seeks his help after Satya is kidnapped from the ruling party president’s farmhouse. Chief Minister Kesava also urges Raju to take up the case. He agrees and joins forces with Meenakshi to rescue Satya.

The situation gets complicated when Raju’s wife, Bhagyalakshmi, insists on coming along. She suspects he may reconnect with Meenakshi. This leads to a series of thrilling and comical events as they work on the rescue mission.

Apart from Venkatesh Daggubati, the star cast of the film also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh.