Venkatesh Daggubati on Drushyam 2 remake: We took it up as a challenge

The Telugu crime-thriller Drushyam 2 starring Venkatesh Daggubati is releasing on November 25. The trailer of the film was released recently and it has set high expectations among the audience. Venkatesh Daggubati reflects a highly intensifying character. Well, the team of Drushyam 2 took it up as a challenge.

Sharing his experience of working for the director Jeethu Joseph, Venkatesh, said, "Jeethu's Drushyam 2 has such a strong script that nobody will expect in recent times. After Drushyam 1, people were waiting for it. We are so lucky that Drishyam 2 ran so well that we got on-boarded immediately. The movie is such a superhit already, with amazing team members like Jeethu, Mohanlal and Meena, topped with extraordinary performances. So our whole team took it up as a challenge. The film has been shaped up really really very well."

Adding further about his character, Venkatesh shared, "The characterization of Ram Babu as a father who wants to protect his family, is quite strong. He'll go all out to do that. So, I think I thoroughly enjoyed working in the film, and with the guidance of Jeethu, I was able to give my best at it. I'm sure the audience will love it as much as they loved Drushyam 1."

Jeethu Joseph's directorial, Drushyam 2 also stars Tanikella Bharani, Nadhiya, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Kruthika, Jayakumar and Esther Anil.

For the unversed, It is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film Drishyam 2 (2021) and a sequel to Drushyam (2014).

