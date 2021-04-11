Venkatesh Daggubati is excited for Sunrisers Hyderabad's first IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Daggubati always enjoyed being at the stadium and clearly, he has been missing it for the last 2 years but his enthusiasm and support for Sunrisers Hyderabad is no less.

IPL 2021 kick-started recently and the third match of the new season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at faceoff. The cricket match will take place today, April 11 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL 2021 match between SRH and KKR will start today evening at 07:30 PM IST. Well, the excitement around IPL 2021 has taken over again among cricket lovers. Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati, who is a die-hard Sunrisers Hyderabad supporter took to Twitter and shared his excitement for their first IPL 2021 match.

Sharing a throwback photo of him cheering his favourite team, Venky tweeted, "CAN’T WAIT FOR THE FIRST SRH MATCH OF THE SEASON! ALL THE BEST TO THE TEAM," followed by a heart emoticon. Well, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrities and millions of people across are missing being at the Stadium and enjoying the live matches. Venkatesh Daggubati always enjoyed being at the stadium and clearly, he has been missing it for the last 2 years but his enthusiasm and support is no less.

Take a look at his tweet:

CAN’T WAIT FOR THE FIRST SRH MATCH OF THE SEASON!

ALL THE BEST TO THE TEAM @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/0TL6Llx3dB — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 11, 2021

On the work front, Venkatesh Daggubati will be sene in Narappa, a Telugu remake of the Tamil film Asuran.

He also has two other Telugu films- F3 and Telugu remake of Malayalam flick Drishyam 2. Venkatesh Daggubati has also kickstarted shooting for F3, which is one of the highly-anticipated movies being directed by Anil Ravipudi.

