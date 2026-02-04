Venkatesh Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil starrer on cards? Anil Ravipudi’s next film likely to release on Sankranti 2027

Director Anil Ravipudi is currently basking in the success of the Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. As the filmmaker is expected to return to the big screen for Sankranti next year, it appears that he has locked in the main cast for his next film.

Are Venkatesh Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil set to share the screen?

According to a report by Gulte, Venkatesh Daggubati is set to collaborate with Anil Ravipudi once again. It has now been reported that Fahadh Faasil may appear as the second lead in the film.

Speculation also suggests that Pooja Hegde might play the female lead. However, these remain rumours for now, as the makers have yet to make an official announcement.

The upcoming film is reportedly similar in tone to Anil Ravipudi’s previous comedy entertainers, such as F2 and F3. With the film expected to arrive during Sankranti 2027, the music and background score will reportedly be composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s work front

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in a cameo role in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The Chiranjeevi-starrer was directed by Anil Ravipudi, marking the filmmaker’s first collaboration with the Megastar.

The film follows Shankara Varaprasad, an NIA officer married to Sasirekha, the daughter of India’s wealthiest man. Despite her father’s disapproval due to Varaprasad’s middle-class background, the two fall in love and marry. However, constant interference from her father leads to misunderstandings, forcing the couple to live apart for six years.

As Varaprasad struggles to repair his broken marriage, an old enemy resurfaces, threatening his family’s safety. How he balances his personal and professional battles, and whether he reunites with his wife and children, forms the heart of the film.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also starred Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Venkatesh will next appear in the lead role in the action-comedy entertainer Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47, directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Fahadh Faasil’s next film

Fahadh Faasil will next appear in a pivotal role in the spy action drama Patriot. Starring Mammootty in the lead role, the film features Mohanlal as the co-lead, with Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film is slated for release on April 23, 2026.

