Venkatesh Daggubati on fans being upset over ‘Narappa’ OTT release: I would like to ask for their forgiveness

Venkatesh Daggubati starrer ‘Narappa’ was recently released on an OTT platform. The film also stars Priyamani in the lead role. Narappa is a Telugu remake of the Tamil hit film ‘Asuran’ which came out in 2019. Asuran was directed by prolific Vetrimaran and starred Dhanush in the lead role. Venkatesh is reprising Dhanush’s part in the film. In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Venkatesh spoke about the OTT release of Narappa though the venture was meant for theatrical viewing. He said that he would like to apologize to his fans about the OTT release. He also spoke about the decision to greenlight the remake.

Venkatesh spoke about fans being upset over the Narappa OTT release and said, “People will be disappointed now, but will heal with time. Some of my fans are happy, and some are not. With all my heart, I would like to ask for their forgiveness. We will all come together to watch another movie of mine in a theatre but safety comes first for now. Fans and well-wishers have been wonderful to me throughout my career and I have returned their love.” Further in the conversation, Venkatesh spoke about Asuran and called it a ‘classic’.

Speaking about greenlighting the Asuran remake, Venkatesh said, “I must thank Vetri Maaran, Dhanush, and Thanu for Asuran. It is a classic. I have not come across any movie like that. I liked it instantly, and my gut told me to do its remake. Earlier, I have acted in remakes such as Chanti, Sundarakanda, and Guru in the past, which went on to entertain the audience.”

