Venkatesh Daggubati fondly recalls his film Bobbili Raja as it completes 30 years since its release

Venkatesh Daggubati shared posters of his film, Bobbili Raja on Instagram as the film completed 30 years since its release. Check out the posters.

The well known actor from the southern film industry, Venkatesh Daggubati shared posters of his film, Bobbili Raja on his Instagram account. The actor wrote in his post, "A trip down memory lane. Today marks 30 years since Bobbili Raja! We’ve all come a long way since then! So thanks to everyone who has contributed to the success of this amazing movie." The film with Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead was helmed by B. Gopal. On the work front, Venkatesh Daggubati will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film called Naarappa.

This film is a remake of the blockbuster film titled Asuran. This film was helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran. Dhanush played the lead role in this film which also featured actress Manju Warrier. Coming back to the southern film, Bobbili Raj, the film featured the late actress Divya Bharti. The film Bobbili Raja was based on the life of a man who had to get his wife and daughter under control as they were aggressive. The much loved actor, Venkatesh Daggubati featured in films like Venky Mama and F2: Fun and Frustration. Venky Mama featured Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

The film also featured the gorgeous diva Raashi Khanna opposite Naga Chaitanya. Now, the makers of Naarappa had previously released the first look poster of the film some time back. The fans and followers of Venkatesh Daggubati are eagerly looking forward to see what the upcoming film Naarappa has to offer to the audience members.

