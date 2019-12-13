Venkatesh Daggubati gets EMOTIONAL as Venky Mama releases today; Says 'We miss you today Nanna'

While the Tollywood fans have geared up for the release of the most awaited Venkatesh Daggubati-Naga Chaitanya's movie Venky Mama, the former took to Instagram and posted two photos of himself with Naga Chaitanya – a throw-back photo and a still from their movie Venky Mama. It is a well-known fact that Venkatesh’s father Rama Naidu had always wanted to see his son and grandson together on screen. Venkatesh captioned the photo, stating that he missed his father. He also requested his fans to watch the movie in theatres and requested them not to encourage piracy.

The movie has released today, which happens to be Venkatesh Daggubati’s Birthday. Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh made sure that the film received buzz ever since it was announced. Produced by D Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions banner and directed by KS Ravindra, Venky Mama has Venkatesh Daguppati, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Payal Rajput in the lead roles and music was composed by S Thaman.

Watch Venky Mama trailer here:

As far as the story is concerned, Venkatesh will be seen playing the role of a farmer, Venkat Ratnam. Naga Chaitanya on the other hand is Venkat’s nephew Karthik. Venkat plays a major role in the upbringing of Karthik and the story starts when Karthik visits his uncle’s village during his college holidays. There is a lot of expectation by the family audience for the movie and we have to wait to know the results.

