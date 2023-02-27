Venkatesh Daggubati hails Ram Charan as they attend a wedding in the US; Says 'all awards go to Mr Charan'

Ram Charan took time from a busy schedule in the US for Oscars promotions and attended a private wedding. Venkatesh Daggubati also attended the wedding and hailed the RRR star. A video of Venkatesh and Ram Charan from the wedding has surfaced on social media and is going viral. Venkatesh Daggubati introduced Ram Charan as he welcomed him on dias and said, "It's Naatu Naatu time Mr Charan! All the awards go to Charan." The actor was elated with his words and said 'thank you Venky anna'.

Watch Ram Charan and Venkatesh's video from a wedding here:



Recently, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra called the actor a "global star." Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared a clip of Ram Charan's latest interview and wrote, "This man is a Global Star. Period. #NaatuNaatu @AlwaysRamCharan." Ram Charan reacted to his praises and said, "Thank you so much Sir! It's India's time now to shine in every field and form."



RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars SS Rajamouli is making the nation proud with huge acclaim and international awards for his recent blockbuster RRR. The film, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is currently in the Oscars 2023 race as Naatu Naatu got nominated under the Best Song category. Among 15 songs in the Best Original Song Category, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR made it to the list of Oscars.



RRR wins big at HCA awards RRR has yet again made India proud as the film won big at HCA. The SS Rajamouli's directorial bagged four awards at the recently-held Hollywood Critics Association. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer won Best Action Film and Best International Film. The biggie also won the Best Stunts and Best Song for blockbuster song Naatu Naatu. Ram Charan also presented an award at HCA with Marvel star Anjali Bhimani. The blockbuster movie featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem, respectively. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and others.

