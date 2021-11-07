Venkatesh Daggubati hosts a tea party for F3 co stars Varun Tej, Tamannnaah Bhatia & its full house; SEE PIC

Venkatesh Daggubati hosted a tea party for F3 co-stars Varun Tej, Tamannnaah Bhatia, director Anil Ravipudi and other team members at his home in Hyderabad. Sharing a photo on Twitter, Varun Tej wrote, "Tea time at venky bro’s house!! Thanks for being such a lovely host!."

This photo is an absolute treat for their fans. F3, a standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration is one of the much-awaited films. The film which also stars Mehreen Pirzada as the second lead actress is all set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Take a look at their fam-jam picture below:

Meanwhile, Varun Tej is looking forward to the release of his film, Ghani. Ghani is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and it stars Bollywood actress Saiee M. Manjrekar in the female lead role.

Varun Tej has transformed himself into a beast for his role as a boxer in Ghani. The action sequences in Ghani have been choreographed by Larnell Stovall, known for his works in the American Civil War, Captain America and more.

Ghani will release in theatres on December 3, 2021.