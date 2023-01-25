Venkatesh Daggubati next with HIT director Sailesh Kolanu titled Saindhav; First poster looks action-packed

Venkatesh Daggubati took to Twitter and shared the poster to announce and reveal his look for the film. The actor looks action-packed ready with a fierce look, a gun in his hand, and explosions in the background. Going by the first poster and glimpse, it looks like Venkatesh starrer Saindhav will be an action entertainer.

Venkatesh Daggubati , who is known for his top-notch acting skills, comic timing, and action, has announced her next movie. The actor is teaming up with director Sailesh Kolanu, who is known for HIT 2. The film, which was tentatively called #Venky75 is now titled Saindhav.

Sharing the first look on his Twitter, Venkatesh wrote, "My next is a very special film." The cast and crew are yet to be announced. More details about the film will be revealed very soon.

About Saindhav

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, the upcoming film is expected to be made on a large scale. It is said to be the highest-budget film for Venkatesh. It is billed to be an action entertainer. Sailesh, who recently delivered commercial success HIT 2, will also be penning the script for Saindhav. It is billed as a big-scale action entertainer. The technical crew is yet to be announced.

Professional front

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's F3 along with Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada. The film became a huge blockbuster last year. It was the sequel of the same and managed to impress the Telugu audiences. After that, he was also seen in a cameo role in Vishwak Sen's Ori Devuda. He played the role of God.

The actor also has the Netflix show Rana Naidu alongside Rana Daggubati. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, Rana Naidu is the adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan.

Sailesh Kolanu, on the other hand, delivered a huge blockbuster with HIT 2 starring Adivi Sesh. The film was bankrolled by Nani and featured a stellar cast. The third part of the franchise has been announced and it is touted to be bigger than previous parts.