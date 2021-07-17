Venkatesh Daggubati opens up about Narappa; Calls it the most exhausting movie of his career

As Narappa is gearing up for the big release on 20th July, Venkatesh Daggubati opened up about the movie during media interaction.

Narappa is an upcoming Telugu action film starring Daggubati Venkatesh in the titular role. This movie is a remake of the Dhanush starrer Asuran (2019.) The movie was originally supposed to be released in the theatres, but makers opted for a digital release through the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos keeping the Coronavirus pandemic in mind. As Narappa is going to release this weekend, 20th July, the actor recently interacted with the media during the promotions of Narappa.

Venkatesh and producer/brother Suresh Babu were very particular about releasing Narappa in theatres but due to pandemic it has not been possible. Speaking about that, the actor said that sometimes things are not in our control and as an actor only acting is his part, releasing in theaters or on OTT platforms, the decision lies in the hands of producers. He also further emphasized that his fans might be disappointed but will surely understand as they have always.

Venkatesh also opened up about why he chose to remake Asuran in Telugu. The actor said he has not seen such an honest, raw, hard-hitting, emotional drama film like that, which immediately made him fall in love and take it as a challenge to do it. When asked about how is playing Dhanush role in Narappa, he said that comparisons are imminent and after some time everyone will come out of the thought of remake and feel emotions in the film.

Venkatesh also said that working on Narappa has been most exhausting as he had to carry his character and look wherever he goes and sometimes it got very difficult for him to come out of the character and move to the next scene. He also said that emotional scenes will fill everyone with tears and action scenes will be intense as they have been the most exhausting action scenes he has ever performed in his career.

Venkatesh also parised Director Srikanth Addala and also said that music director Mani Sharma did some terrific scores, which will be a highlight in the film.

Credits :Twitter

