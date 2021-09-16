Venkatesh Daggubati papped after wrapping up the shoot; Rana Daggubati chills with Shruti Haasan and Akshara

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati, referred to as Victory Venkatesh was spotted today on the sets of his upcoming project in Hyderabad. The actor was papped exiting the vanity van and getting into his car after wrapping up the shoot.

One can see, the Venky Mama actor is sporting a casual yet cool look paired with a hoodie. Venkatesh Daggubati is currently working on a few projects including Drushyam 2, a Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Drishyam 2. He also has F3, a sequel to the 2019 comedy movie F2: Fun and Frustration.

Check out Venkatesh Daggubati's spotted video below:

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati was seen chilling with the Haasan sisters. Shruti Haasan shared a selfie of them together on Instagram and revealed they made something special today. The Vakeel Saab actress wrote, "Good people = good days made something special today that makes me so excited to make art and I get to be around truly beautiful people."

Take a look:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is shooting for Prabhas starrer Salaar. Directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel, the film is a Pan-India project and is releasing produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.