Venkatesh Daggubati to play the lead in Trinadha Rao Nakkina's upcoming film?

The Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati will reportedly play the lead role in director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's upcoming film. According to news reports, the yet to be announced film will also feature Prati Roju Pandage actor Sai Dharam Tej. The news reports also suggest that the south director Trinadha Rao Nakkina has a script ready for the southern star Venkatesh. The actor who is fondly known as Victory Venkatesh, also featured in the superhit film Venky Mama. This film also featured Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, and Payal Rajput.

Venkatesh Daggubati also starred in the blockbuster film F2: Fun and Frustration. The south flick was helmed by Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi. The Venky Mama actor has previously shared screen space with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the film called Gopala Gopala. This film was the remake of the starrer, OMG – Oh My God! Now, all eyes are on Venkatesh to see which film he chooses to do next. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The audience members and fans gave the actor's film Venky Mama a thundering response. Venkatesh Daggubati will be seen essaying the lead role in the Telugu remake of Asuran.

The Vetri Maaran directorial had south star Dhanush in the lead. The Telugu remake is titled Naarappa. The makers of the film, Naarappa had previously released the first look of the lead actor. The first look poster of Naarappa was intense and dark, and the fans are hoping for a blockbuster in the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer.

