Venkatesh Daggubati REACTS to Telugu audience's reception over Ranbir Kapoor's Animal team; extends best wishes

The upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal held a star-studded pre-release event in Hyderabad on November 27, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor as the lead actors. Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli graced the event as chief guests. The film's pre-release event was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from everyone in attendance and extended their best wishes to the team for the film's success. Recently, Venkatesh Daggubati took to his Instagram story to express his best wishes to the team.

The actor made a special post for the team of Animal and extended heartfelt wishes and luck ahead of the movie release. In the caption of the post, Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, "Wishing my good friend @anilskapoor, Ranbir, @iambobbydeol @rashmika mandanna and the entire team all the very best for #Animal. Heartening to see that our Telugu audience received you with so much love. Can't wait to witness what you guys have created! @sandeepreddy.vanga." The actor’s heartfelt message added to the positive atmosphere surrounding the upcoming film.

Check out the post as Venkatesh Daggubati wishes success to the team of Animal

More about Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming crime thriller Animal explores the complexities of a father-son relationship, generating anticipation among fans and critics alike. The film's official trailer, released on November 23, has been met with positive reviews, suggesting an engrossing cinematic experience. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie trailer below

Beyond directing and writing the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also taken on the responsibility of editing. The talented Harshvardhan Rameshwar, who previously collaborated with the director on the 2017 film Arjun Reddy, has composed the music for Animal. Certified with an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

Upcoming projects of Venkatesh Daggubati

Venkatesh Daggubati is set to return to the silver screen with a new-age action film titled Saindhav. The film revolves around a man who fearlessly confronts a drug cartel. The recently released teaser promises an action-packed cinematic treat. Venkatesh Daggubati portrays a character with two distinct sides – a caring family man and a ruthless father who will go to any lengths to protect his daughter.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui steps into the role of the antagonist, delivering a powerful performance that adds depth to the narrative. The supporting cast includes Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, Saindhav is composed by Santosh Narayanan. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on January 13, 2024.

