Venkatesh Daggubati reprises Vijay Sethupathi's role in Telugu remake of Vishwak Sen's Ori Devuda

Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Ori Devuda, which is a remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kaduvale. Now, as per the latest update from the film, Venkatesh Daggubati joined the cast. He will step into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi's role as God in the Telugu remake. The makers also surprised fans by sharing a glimpse video to give a sneak peek of his character from the film.

The makers also announced that Ori Devuda will hit the cinema halls for Diwali, on October 21. Sharing the glimpse video on Twitter, the makers wrote, "SURPRISE...SURPRISE.!Make Way for our very own #VictoryVenkatesh! Here's Surprise glimpse from #OriDevuda ft. @VenkyMama & @VishwakSenActor. Blasting In theaters this Diwali Oct 21st." The film marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Mithila Palkar.