Venkatesh Daggubati reprises Vijay Sethupathi's role in Telugu remake of Vishwak Sen's Ori Devuda
The makers also shared a glimpse video of his character and also announced release date of the film
Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Ori Devuda, which is a remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kaduvale. Now, as per the latest update from the film, Venkatesh Daggubati joined the cast. He will step into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi's role as God in the Telugu remake. The makers also surprised fans by sharing a glimpse video to give a sneak peek of his character from the film.
The makers also announced that Ori Devuda will hit the cinema halls for Diwali, on October 21. Sharing the glimpse video on Twitter, the makers wrote, "SURPRISE...SURPRISE.!Make Way for our very own #VictoryVenkatesh! Here's Surprise glimpse from #OriDevuda ft. @VenkyMama & @VishwakSenActor. Blasting In theaters this Diwali Oct 21st." The film marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Mithila Palkar.
Watch the video here:
Ashwanth Marimuthu, the director of the original movie, is helming the Telugu remake as well. Ori Devuda is produced by Pearl V Potluri, Prasad Potluri, and Dil Raju under the banners PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners respectively. Director and writer, Tharun Bhascker, who has worked on superhit films like Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi will pen the dialogues for this film.
Ori Devuda has music by Leon James. Vidhu Ayyanna is the cinematographer, and Garry BH is the editor. The story of Ori Devuda is based on today’s generation’s love story. This is about a young couple who eventually go through a rough patch in their relationship but overcome it with the help of a mysterious character called God.
